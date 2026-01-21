13 Suspects arrested in San Javier following Series of Burglaries Across Murcia and Alicante





The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal group based in San Javier, arresting 13 individuals suspected of carrying out a series of thefts and burglaries in homes and businesses across San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Orihuela (Alicante). The investigation, part of Operation Maslares, has so far resolved approximately 30 crimes, including:

8 burglaries (robbery with force)

15 thefts (larceny)

1 vehicle theft

1 robbery with violence

The operation also recovered a laptop and jewelry stolen from a home in Orihuela.

The investigation began last year following a notable increase in burglaries in San Javier. The pattern was consistent: crimes occurred while residents were away, either by forcing entry or exploiting unlocked doors and windows.

Evidence from security cameras and other sources allowed investigators to focus on the group, who planned and coordinated the thefts, often monitoring homes before breaking in or taking advantage of residents’ carelessness. Once inside, the suspects targeted small, easily transportable valuables such as electronics, appliances, and jewelry, which they later sold on the black market.

In one case, the suspects threatened store employees with violence while stealing products from a shelf.

The 13 suspects, aged 16 to 45, are believed to be part of an organized criminal group specialized in burglaries and thefts in both homes and businesses.

The Guardia Civil emphasizes that Operation Maslares has successfully disrupted this network, recovering stolen goods and preventing further crimes in the region.