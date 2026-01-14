Fifth Suspect Arrested in Fatal Mobile Phone Robbery in Torrevieja





Spanish police have arrested the fifth and final suspect linked to the killing of a man during the theft of his mobile phone in Torrevieja. The suspect, who had been wanted by the Civil Guard, was detained in Alicante by the National Police during a routine identity check and has been remanded in custody.

The case relates to the death of Christian Pikulak, a 30-year-old Swedish national who died last October after suffering severe injuries when he was dragged by a car. The incident occurred as he attempted to stop a group of thieves from stealing his mobile phone.

According to sources at the High Court of Justice, the duty judge at Alicante’s Court of First Instance No. 8 ordered the suspect’s provisional imprisonment, without bail. He is now at the disposal of Investigating Court No. 4 in Torrevieja, which is overseeing the case for charges of homicide and robbery with violence.

The detainee, a 25-year-old Spanish man of Moroccan origin, was arrested this week after a criminal court in Alicante issued a warrant for his detention to serve a separate sentence of one year and four months in prison for an assault conviction. Once in custody, police confirmed that he was also wanted in connection with the Torrevieja homicide.

Following his arrest, the Civil Guard’s Judicial Police Unit in Torrevieja, working in coordination with the National Police in Alicante, completed the necessary procedures and brought the suspect before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Investigators have confirmed that the man is the brother of another suspect who voluntarily surrendered to police in Alicante in late November and was also remanded in custody. Their arrests follow those of three other suspects detained in mid-November.

During questioning, the latest suspect denied any direct involvement in the robbery, claiming that although he was present in the vehicle at the time of the incident, he was seated in the back and did not interact with the victim. Two of the three initially arrested suspects remain in prison, while the third was released on bail after admitting he had been in the vehicle earlier that day but denying participation in the crime.

That suspect explained that his fingerprints were found in the rented vehicle used by the group, which had been hired in Alicante before travelling to Torrevieja. He also identified two additional individuals and stated that the brother of the latest detainee was the front-seat passenger who allegedly seized the victim’s phone and instructed the driver to accelerate while Christian was being dragged. The victim later died in hospital.

Police believe the suspects were part of a travelling robbery gang operating in Alicante, Benidorm and Torrevieja. Investigators say the group repeatedly used the same method: approaching victims under the pretext of asking for directions or assistance before suddenly snatching their belongings — a tactic that ultimately led to the fatal incident in Torrevieja.