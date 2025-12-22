Dragged to his Death in Torrevieja: Fourth Arrest in Fatal Phone Heist





The investigation into the death of Christian J., a 30-year-old Swedish man who was dragged by a car during an attempted robbery in Torrevieja, has led to a fourth arrest, authorities confirmed.

The suspect surrendered to police in Alicante at the end of last month and has been remanded in custody by the Torrevieja Court of Instruction Number 4, which is overseeing the case. Authorities are still seeking the arrest of his brother.

According to witnesses, the new suspect instructed the driver to accelerate the car during the fatal attack. He joins the three individuals previously arrested in mid-November, two of whom remain in custody, while the third was released on bail after investigators determined he had not directly participated in the robbery but had been in the car, as his fingerprints were found inside.

Criminal Background and Modus Operandi

The suspect surrendered at Alicante’s North District Police Station following inquiries by the National Police’s SIRLAS group. Officers had been tracking a group of itinerant thieves who had carried out robberies across Alicante, Benidorm, and Torrevieja. They typically approached victims under the pretence of asking for directions or information before committing sudden thefts—a method that tragically led to Christian’s death.

After his surrender, the suspect was transferred to the Civil Guard barracks in Torrevieja, where the joint investigation has been coordinated, before being handed over to the court.

The Incident

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of October 3 on Calle Pedro Lorca.

Christian, who owned a hamburger restaurant and was returning home with his wife, was approached by a car carrying three or four men of Arab origin. According to his partner, the men asked for directions to La Zenia and then requested to see Christian’s phone to check the map.

As he extended his arm with the phone through the car window, the driver sped off, dragging him along the street until the vehicle collided with nearby garbage bins.

Christian was thrown from the vehicle, suffering severe head trauma and multiple injuries. He was initially treated at Torrevieja Hospital before being transferred to Elche Hospital, where he remained in a coma until his death on October 7.

Charges and Evidence

All those arrested are young men and have been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, failure to provide assistance, offenses against road safety, and belonging to a criminal organization.

Investigators have gathered significant evidence against the latest suspect. This includes connections between the victim’s mobile phone and the suspect’s SIM card in Alicante, as well as surveillance showing that he was among three individuals who collected a rental car used in the fatal robbery.

Additionally, testimony from one of the initial suspects confirmed that this individual was the passenger who grabbed Christian’s phone and instructed the driver to accelerate.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to apprehend the remaining suspect and piece together the full sequence of events that led to Christian’s tragic death.

Main image> Facebook-Crime-watch-Orihuela-Costa