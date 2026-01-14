TORREVIEJA U3A GROUPS FAIR – MONDAY 26 JANUARY





EVERYONE IS WELCOME

Yes everyone! We currently have members from as far away as Cartagena to Guardamar!!

It will be a great opportunity for anyone who would appreciate meeting up with like minded people and to make new friends.

Come and see for yourself on Monday 26th January 2026, from 10:30 to 12:30 at the CMO building

(Centro Municipal de Ocio) near Habaneras in Calle Jacinto Marin Noarbe, 9, 03184 Torrevieja.

You do not have to be a member of the Torrevieja u3a to enjoy the fair, so why not join us for a fun couple of hours and learn about all the different group activities and social events that we have to offer.

Over 30 of our Activity Groups will be represented at the fair, ranging from Arts & Crafts, Board & Card Games, Dancing, Discussion & History, Food & Drink to Fitness, Language, Social & Events, Sports & Walking.

The Group Leaders will be on-hand to provide information and there will also be some demonstrations that you can join in with.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU THERE