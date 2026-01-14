Allegations Cast Shadow Over Julio Iglesias’ Legacy





Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, 82, is under investigation by Spain’s judiciary following sexual assault allegations made by two former employees. The women, who worked at his properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, allege that he sexually assaulted them in 2021 and fostered a coercive, threatening work environment in which abuse was normalised.

The accusations were reported by elDiario.es and Univision after a three-year joint investigation, which they say is supported by documentary evidence including messages, phone records, photographs and medical reports. The women filed a legal complaint on 5 January before Spain’s national court, which handles crimes allegedly committed abroad.

Iglesias and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication, though a manager at one of his properties dismissed the claims as false. Some public figures and associates have defended the singer, while others, including Spain’s equality minister, have called for a full investigation. Iglesias’s biographer has said future editions of his biography will include the allegations and expressed solidarity with the alleged victims.