Civil Guard Breaks Up Family-Run Drug Trafficking Network in San Pedro del Pinatar





January 13, 2026 — The Civil Guard has dismantled a family-based criminal organization allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking in San Pedro del Pinatar as part of Operation Aruba 25.

Four individuals—two men and two women—have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization. Two of the suspects also face charges of making threats, while one of the men is additionally accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 16.

During coordinated searches of two nearby residences, officers seized 42 doses of cocaine, more than €1,800 in cash, drug weighing and packaging equipment, written records related to drug sales, and multiple bladed weapons.

The investigation began in October after a minor reported being sexually assaulted and threatened by a family member. According to her statement, she was forced to sell drugs under threat in exchange for being allowed to remain in the household. She has since been placed in a juvenile protection center.

Surveillance conducted by Judicial Police specialists revealed continuous movement of people and vehicles consistent with street-level drug dealing. Several individuals were stopped and reported for possession of narcotics in the surrounding area.

Investigators identified one residence as the drug sales point, while a second home located approximately 30 meters away was used for storing narcotics. Female members of the group allegedly transported drugs between the two locations, while other individuals acted as lookouts to monitor police presence.

In early December, a large-scale police operation involving the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC), Canine Unit, and Judicial Police specialists led to the simultaneous search of both properties and the arrest of the suspects.

The operation successfully dismantled a family-run drug distribution network with a history of criminal activity in the area.