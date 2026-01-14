204 Drivers Referred to Court in the Valencian Community in December for Road Safety Offences





14 January 2026.

During December 2025, the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division in the Valencian Community referred a total of 204 drivers to the courts as alleged offenders against road safety.

Of these cases, 86 drivers were reported for driving without a valid licence—42 due to the total loss of points, six due to a court-ordered suspension, and 38 for never having obtained a driving licence. A further 109 drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, five with dangerous driving, three with excessive speeding, and one with driving under the influence of drugs.

By province, Valencia recorded 48 cases of unlicensed driving, 60 drink-driving offences, one drug-related offence, one speeding offence and one case of dangerous driving.

In Castellón, action was taken against 14 unlicensed drivers, 16 drink-driving offenders and one driver for dangerous driving.

In the province of Alicante, the Guardia Civil acted against 24 drivers for driving without a licence, 33 for driving under the influence of alcohol, two for excessive speed and three for dangerous driving.

For further information, enquiries can be directed to the Guardia Civil’s Communications Office in Alicante.