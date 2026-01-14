Pet Blessings and Shelter Visit to Mark Saint Anthony’s Day in Torrevieja





As part of a long-standing tradition, Torrevieja will celebrate the feast of Saint Anthony Abbot, patron saint of animals, this weekend. This year’s programme combines the traditional blessing of pets in local parishes with an institutional visit to the Municipal Animal Shelter, reaffirming the town’s commitment to animal welfare.

On Saturday, January 17, Saint Anthony’s Day, at 11:00 a.m., an official visit will take place at the Municipal Animal Shelter. The parish priest of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, José Antonio Gea, will attend the shelter to bless the dogs and cats housed there, highlighting the importance of their protection and encouraging adoption.

Later that same day, at 6:00 p.m., the traditional pet blessing will be held outside the Church of the Immaculate Conception. According to Councillor Concha Sala, a fenced entry and exit system will be set up to ensure an orderly flow of people and their pets during the ceremony, which will also be officiated by José Antonio Gea. Holy Mass will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., a pet blessing will take place outside the Parish Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, officiated by its parish priest, Aurelio Ferrándiz.

In La Mata, the blessing of animals will be held on Sunday, January 18, at 1:00 p.m., following Mass at the Parish Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, led by parish priest Francisco Javier Parreño.

The Town Council invites all residents to take part in this traditional celebration and reminds attendees of the importance of observing safety measures and maintaining proper control of their animals during the events.