San Miguel Golfers Battle Water, Wind, and Wet Socks





I’m officially launching a campaign to rename La Finca as La Winca. Last time we were here it was WINDY, this time it was WET – so consistency at least. The forecast was sketchy from the off and leaving home just south of Algorfa the heavens were already doing their best impression of the Wet Wet Wet back catalogue. Still, as golfers, we live in hope. After all, a couple of kilometres down the road can mean sunshine… or more rain. Spoiler alert: more rain.

We arrived with just one late cancellation, teed off optimistically, and almost immediately the droplets returned and the sky took on that familiar “you’re not finishing dry” look. Undeterred, we pressed on like hardy little soldiers (some less “little” than others). A few sensibly threw in the towel – and the card, quite literally – but the majority soldiered on to the bitter, soggy end.

To be fair, the course was in great nick and the greens were superb… at least until a couple of hours of steady soaking put things firmly out of the hands of the ground staff. In total, 29 brave souls teed it up, including two guests. Many arrived in festive attire, though once waterproofs, bobble hats and survival gear were deployed, you’d never have guessed Christmas was just around the corner.

Salvation came at Silverstones Bar & Grill where Mike and the crew did not disappoint, serving up a very welcome turkey and stuffing baguette with chips – exactly what the doctor orders after 18 holes of aquatic golf. Naturally, the later tee-timers were rewarded for their patience as the big yellow thing in the sky finally appeared and dried everything out nicely. Typical.

Scores were, shall we say, varied. Only two players managed to break the 30-point barrier, but in a reduced two-division format the winners were:

Gold: Dave Rowe (32 points and top score of the day)

Silver: Robin Eastman (29 points)

Best Guest: John Colbert (29 points)

No Twos today – clearly the golf gods were otherwise occupied – so that rolls over to next week. Nearest the Pins went to Richard Howard (3rd), John Colbert (6th), Peter Turbefield (13th) and Andrew Jones (16th). Another fierce battle for the coveted “McBride Bottle” ended with Adrian Roberts emerging victorious, while Steve Webb walked away with the football card pot thanks to Birmingham.

Our latest visit to A Helping Hand was another reminder of the difference this group makes. Watching people gratefully collect donated items – beyond the ever-reliable Blob Tin – really brings it home. Colin Smith and Sandra Dibble presented Nicky and her fantastic volunteer team with a €405 cheque. Next Blob Tin mission: Help at Home in Playa Flamenca – let’s do it again.

Winners pictured L-R: Adrian Roberts (“McBride Bottle”), Mick Pryke (Captain), Dave Rowe (Gold), Robin Eastman (Silver) and Barry “BTB” Roehrig, who absolutely smashed Best Dressed Elf honours. Also pictured are Sandra Dibble and Colin Smith with Nicky and some of her brilliant volunteers from A Helping Hand.