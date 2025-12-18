Water, Rail, and the Mediterranean Corridor Top Alicante’s Wish List in first official trip to Madrid





Alicante is making its voice heard in Madrid. On Wednesday, the newly appointed President of the Valencian regional government, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, delivered a 100-point plan to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, highlighting the province’s top priorities: water management, rail infrastructure, and support for strategic industries.

The proposals come in the wake of devastating floods, with the creation of a Joint Commission to coordinate reconstruction marking a gesture of cooperation between regional and national authorities. But Pérez Llorca made it clear that Alicante’s agenda remains full, with many pressing needs still unresolved.

Water: A Key Priority

Water is at the top of the list. The plan calls for a rigorous, science-based study of the Tagus-Segura water transfer, the creation of a dialogue forum for affected regions, and a National Water Pact guided by principles of fairness and solidarity. A State Water Agency is also proposed, with a potential headquarters in the Mediterranean region.

For Alicante specifically, the Generalitat is pressing Madrid to invest €300 million in two wastewater treatment projects—Rincón de León and Monte Orgegia—which would provide 26 hm³ of irrigation water. Urgent repairs are also needed for the San Diego reservoir, crucial for the Júcar-Vinalopó water transfer, and flood prevention works in the Abanilla ravines and surrounding mountain ranges remain unfinished since the 2019 Vega Baja floods.

Rail and Airport Connectivity

Rail infrastructure is another major focus. Key projects include:

Completion of the Mediterranean Corridor sections connecting Alicante

Electrification and conversion to standard gauge on the Alicante-Murcia line

A bypass around Alicante airport and a new double-track access to the city

Dedicated freight lines via the Crevillent–Elche–Carrús corridor

The plan also calls for expansion at Valencia and Alicante-Elche airports, highlighting the lack of a rail connection at Alicante Airport—currently Europe’s largest airport without one.

Boosting Alicante’s Economy

Alicante’s productive sectors feature prominently. The aerospace hub Espai Aero and companies like PLD Space in Elche are seeking state support. Textiles and footwear—historic pillars of the province’s economy—are being proposed for strategic sector status, to access PERTE and transitional funds. Tourism and fishing are also highlighted, including updates to the Imserso program in Benidorm and EU advocacy for Mediterranean fisheries, particularly in Santa Pola.

The audiovisual sector is not overlooked. The document calls for increased funding to strengthen Ciudad de la Luz as a regional production hub and address a perceived disadvantage in resource allocation.

Culture and Heritage

Finally, the plan includes symbolic gestures tied to Alicante’s heritage: renaming the Alicante train station after artist Eusebio Sempere, securing technical reports on the Lady of Elche with a temporary transfer, and returning the historic “Llibre dels Repartiments” to Orihuela.

Looking Ahead

Pérez Llorca has emphasized that these proposals are more than a photo opportunity. The Joint Commission on post-flood reconstruction will be the test of Madrid’s commitment. Alicante’s priorities—funding, water, and infrastructure—remain at the heart of regional politics, and the province will be watching closely to see whether words turn into action.