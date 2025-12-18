Spain’s Proposed Smoking and Vaping Ban Sparks Backlash from Hospitality Sector





Spain’s proposed anti-smoking law, which would extend smoking restrictions to bar and restaurant terraces and potentially ban single-use e-cigarettes, has triggered strong opposition from the hospitality industry and raised concerns in many key tourist regions.

The controversy intensified after Spain’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) reviewed the draft legislation and urged the government to consider less restrictive alternatives before introducing a full ban on disposable electronic cigarettes. The CNMC warned that several measures go beyond current European regulations, which are still under review, and recommended aligning national rules with EU law to avoid unnecessary costs for businesses.

While the draft law aims to apply existing tobacco restrictions to new products such as vapes—covering their sale, advertising, sponsorship and use—the CNMC stressed that outright bans should only be introduced if clearly justified. It also called for a rethink of advertising and pricing rules to ensure fair competition and compliance with principles of good regulation.

Spain’s hospitality association, Hostelería de España, has described the proposed terrace smoking ban as “disproportionate” and ineffective. The organisation argues that the measure could push smokers into enclosed private spaces, increasing second-hand smoke exposure, while also causing disorderly smoking near terraces, leading to environmental and neighbourhood problems.

Industry representatives have also warned of a negative impact on tourism and Spain’s international image. They point out that Spain would become an exception in Europe, with only Sweden enforcing a similar total ban, while countries like France have deliberately excluded terraces to protect tourism and hospitality businesses.

With over 94 million tourists visiting Spain in 2024, the sector fears confusion among visitors and added pressure on hospitality staff, who would be expected to enforce the rules.

Public opinion appears divided but cautious. Surveys show that most Spaniards favour education and awareness campaigns over outright bans, and many believe the terrace smoking ban is not a priority.

Hostelería de España has called on the government to reopen dialogue and reassess the measure, warning that terraces are vital to Spain’s social life, economy and tourism competitiveness.