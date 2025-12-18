Christmas Routes, Heritage, and Gastronomy Highlight Orihuela’s January Tourism Program





The Orihuela Tourism Department invites locals and visitors to start the new year exploring the city’s history, traditions, and flavors with a series of new routes and activities scheduled for January. The program offers a mix of Christmas-themed experiences, cultural tours, and gastronomic activities, providing a unique way to discover Orihuela from different perspectives.

The calendar combines traditional routes with fresh proposals, maintaining the festive atmosphere in the first days of the month and gradually expanding to cultural tours, museum visits, and culinary experiences.

Start the Year with Christmas Spirit

In the early days of January, the program keeps the Christmas spirit alive with special routes focusing on nativity scenes and the Epiphany tradition.

On Friday, January 2, and Saturday, January 3, the “Nativity Scenes by Tourist Train” activity will take participants on a tour of the city’s various nativity displays aboard the tourist train. The itinerary includes multiple stops, and at the end of the tour, visitors who wish to continue can explore on foot with an official guide.

At the same time, a route through the La Murada district will combine heritage and tradition with a tasting of Roscón de Reyes, accompanied by chocolate or herbal infusions. The visit will continue through the town center, the church, and the commemorative monument marking the centenary of the irrigation works inaugurated by King Alfonso XIII, with expert explanations provided.

On Sunday, January 4, attention turns to one of the program’s most popular routes: visits to cloistered convents that produce artisanal sweets, including the Monastery of the Holy Trinity and Santa Lucía and the Monastery of San Juan de la Penitencia, both featured in the ongoing promotional campaign.

Heritage, Nature, and Gastronomy

The program continues on Friday, January 9, with a tour of the Palmeral, where participants will discover unique palm specimens, the Interpretation Center, and the remains of Orihuela’s 19th-century spa.

On Saturday, January 10, visitors can join the “Vinoteca with Tasting” event, focused on the local wine Altos de Orihuela, with a tasting of wines and tapas. Alternatively, they can take the “Theater, Circus, and Casino” route, exploring two of the city’s most iconic buildings with expert commentary.

On Thursday, January 15, the Modernist Route will offer an outdoor tour of the city’s most notable modernist monuments.

For San Antón’s feast day on Tuesday, January 17, a tour through the neighborhood and its traditional market will provide insights into the history and customs of this popular celebration.

On Friday, January 23, there will be a guided visit to the Museum of the City Walls, a key site for understanding Orihuela’s historical evolution.

The program concludes with the “Cultural Legacy and Museum of the Reconquista” route, a tour of the city’s most important monuments and cultural symbols, ending at the Museum of the Reconquista.

All activities have limited capacity, so advance registration is required. Reservations open weekly on Orihuela’s official tourism website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.