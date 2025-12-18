María Becerra confirmed as Headliner for Bigsound Torrevieja 2026





BIGSOUND continues its expansion as one of Europe’s leading urban and mainstream music festivals with a major new confirmation for its first edition in Torrevieja. Argentine superstar María Becerra, known worldwide as La Nena de Argentina, will headline BIGSOUND Torrevieja 2026, taking place on 25 and 26 July 2026 at Parque Antonio Soria.

María Becerra joins a powerful lineup that already includes Myke Towers, Ana Mena, Juan Magán, Omar Montes, Leire Martínez, Ptazeta, Marc Seguí, and Paula Koops. Newly announced artists Chema Rivas, Metrika (DJ Set), and Inazio further strengthen a bill that reflects the diversity, energy, and global appeal that define the BIGSOUND brand.

Currently the most-streamed Argentine artist worldwide, María Becerra has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Latin music. Her unique fusion of reggaeton, pop, R&B, trap, and electronic sounds has produced global hits such as “Miénteme,” “Automático,” “Corazón Vacío,” and “TE CURA,” alongside high-profile collaborations with artists including J Balvin, TINI, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Enrique Iglesias, and Duki. Her performance at BIGSOUND Torrevieja will be her only show in Alicante province in 2026, making it one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

The debut of BIGSOUND in Torrevieja marks a new chapter for the festival, reinforcing its commitment to a decentralized cultural model with strong tourism and economic impact. Since its launch in Valencia, BIGSOUND has welcomed over 300,000 attendees and generated more than €200 million in economic impact across its host cities.

A special discounted pass for Torrevieja residents, starting from €45, is available for a limited time. BIGSOUND Torrevieja 2026 promises to be a landmark event on the European festival calendar.