Call for Police Reform as Crime Wave Sparks Alarm in Almoradí





The Socialist Party (PSOE) in Almoradí has called for the creation of a specialized Operational Unit within the Local Police force, citing growing public concern following a recent wave of crime in the municipality. The proposal will be presented at the next full council meeting as part of a motion aimed at strengthening public safety and modernising local policing.

Socialist councillor Fernando Sabino Rueda said the initiative responds to what he described as an “increasingly evident reality” in the town of around 22,000 residents. “People are telling us clearly that they want a police force that is visible, approachable and well organised,” he said. “This Operational Unit is a direct and realistic response to that demand.”

The motion comes after several arrests were made over the past month following a series of robberies affecting homes, vehicles and businesses. These incidents have fuelled neighbourhood unease and prompted calls for stronger security measures.

Sabino Rueda pointed out that similar operational units are already in place in other municipalities across the province of Alicante, where they have reportedly delivered positive results. “Our responsibility is not just to criticise what is not working, but to put forward concrete solutions,” he said. “This is a serious, necessary and entirely feasible proposal.”

According to the PSOE, towns that have adopted such units have seen faster response times, improved coordination and a greater police presence on the streets, all of which contribute to a stronger perception of safety among residents. “The goal is to move from a reactive model to a preventive one,” Sabino Rueda added.

Under current legislation, Local Police forces have direct responsibilities in citizen security, including preventive patrols, emergency response, traffic control in special situations and the protection of people and property. The proposed unit would allow Almoradí to make fuller use of these powers through a more efficient internal structure.

The Operational Unit would focus on immediate response to incidents, reinforcement during large public events, preventive surveillance in sensitive areas, close coordination with the Civil Guard and other security forces, and increased street presence.

The councillor stressed that the proposal does not require a significant increase in spending, as it would be based on reorganising existing resources, while allowing for gradual improvements in training and equipment.

Recent police activity has included multiple arrests linked to robberies and violent incidents, carried out through coordinated operations between the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the National Police. Local authorities have repeatedly sought to reassure residents that security forces remain vigilant and that cooperation between agencies is constant.

“Almoradí needs to adapt its police structure to current challenges,” Sabino Rueda concluded. “This proposal is a responsible step taken in the general interest of the town.”