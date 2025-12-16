Torrevieja’s New Port Leisure Area to Open by Easter 2026





Torrevieja’s long-awaited leisure area is now scheduled to open at Easter 2026, city officials confirmed. Mayor Eduardo Dolón made the announcement during a site visit on Monday with Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the newly appointed President of the Valencian Generalitat.

Although construction has continued without interruption, the opening has been repeatedly delayed. Originally, officials aimed to complete the project by summer 2025. Earlier this year, during the inauguration of the area’s underground parking garage, authorities expected the works to finish by the end of 2025.

With the year nearly over, Dolón admitted that “there is still a lot of work to be done,” but reaffirmed the Easter 2026 target. The opening will include the leisure center, concession areas, and public spaces like the waterfront promenade.

Parking Facility Already Serving Residents

The underground parking facility, operational for over six months, offers 640 spaces, including 18 with electric chargers and 20 reserved for people with reduced mobility. Two of the reserved spots also have chargers. Currently, the garage has seven pedestrian entrances and one elevator, with plans to add two more entrances and four additional elevators.

Project Garners High-Level Support

The project has drawn attention from successive Generalitat presidents. Ximo Puig oversaw its launch, while former president Carlos Mazón visited the site multiple times. Pérez Llorca toured the facilities just two weeks after taking office, accompanied by Dolón and Vicente Martínez Mus, third vice president and Minister of Environment, Infrastructure, Territory, and Recovery.

Pérez Llorca highlighted the project’s sustainability and cultural value, noting that it will connect the city with its coastline while preserving fishing traditions through the new fish market. With a €100 million budget, the project exemplifies collaboration between public and private sectors, modernizing the port area and surrounding urban spaces.

The Valencian Government plans to replicate this model in other coastal towns, including Burriana, Vinaròs, Denia, Altea, and Santa Pola. Pérez Llorca emphasized that reducing bureaucracy and ensuring legal certainty are key to attracting future large-scale investments.