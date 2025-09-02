Orihuela Chamber of Commerce Launches September–October Training Schedule





Focus on digital skills, business innovation, and employability

The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its upcoming training programme for September and October, designed to support businesses, freelancers, jobseekers, and young professionals. The schedule features a mix of in-person and online workshops in Orihuela city and Orihuela Costa, with a strong emphasis on digital skills, innovation, and business development.

September Highlights

The Young Talent and Talent +45 programmes begin on 9 September with courses on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Skills in Orihuela city. Complementing these are several online sessions under the theme of commercial innovation:

Communicate Better to Sell More (10 September)

Digitalise and Plan Your Growth: Seasonal Promotion Ideas (15 September)

AI Applied to Small Businesses (17 September)

The Acelera Pyme Office will also host two online workshops: LinkedIn for Freelancers and Businesses (11 September) and Design Tools with Canva (25 September). Additionally, the Business Consolidation Programme, this year centred on artificial intelligence, will start on 22 September.

October Training Opportunities

Digitalisation training continues in October with Acelera Pyme Office’s Instagram for Freelancers and Businesses (16 October, online) and an in-person workshop on Photography for Social Media (30 October).

The Young Talent programme expands with a Lifeguard Course beginning 6 October and a Warehouse Assistant Course starting 20 October. For professionals over 45, new Digital Skills sessions will be offered in Orihuela Costa from 21 October. Looking ahead, an Aesthetic Apparatus Course is scheduled for 10 November.

Supporting Employability and Innovation

Chamber president Mario Martínez stressed that the initiative is designed to “provide practical training adapted to the real needs of the labour and business market, accessible to all professional profiles in the region.”

He added: “Each course responds to current demands, with a focus on digital transformation, employability, and innovation in local businesses.”

The full programme runs from 9 September to 30 October, offering participants a valuable opportunity to strengthen skills and boost career prospects.