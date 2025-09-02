Orihuela to Host Free “Indie Symphonic” Concert on September 27





Orihuela will once again experience the fusion of indie energy with the power of a full orchestra. On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m., the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die will host Indie Symphonic, a free performance open to the public until seating capacity is reached.

The Councillor for Youth, Anabel García, explained the inspiration behind the event: “The huge success of Varry Brava’s symphonic concert last December showed us that young people in Orihuela want and enjoy different cultural proposals that blend styles.” She added, “That’s why, from the Youth Department, we wanted to create a new musical experience that brings indie music into a symphonic format.”

The concert will feature the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra alongside Luces de Neón, a group from Almoradí known for their renditions of popular indie hits. Together, they will reinterpret some of the most iconic songs of Spain’s indie scene from a fresh perspective.

García highlighted the innovative spirit of the initiative: “We want young people to discover how music can be reinvented while still transmitting the same energy in new formats.”