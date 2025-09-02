Costa Blanca Breaks a Tourism Record as Foreign Visitors Now Spend Over €50 Million a Day





Sun-drenched beaches, bustling promenades, and café terraces filled with the sound of clinking glasses — July on the Costa Blanca looked familiar enough. Yet behind the postcard scenes, something historic was unfolding: for the first time ever, international tourists spent more than €50 million per day in Alicante province.

It’s a record that reflects both sides of the story. While the sheer number of visitors has slowed compared to the explosive post-pandemic years, rising prices in hotels, transport, and leisure activities have pushed overall spending to new heights. In other words, fewer people may be coming, but those who do are leaving a bigger footprint on the local economy.

According to the latest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), the Valencian Community welcomed nearly 1.5 million foreign travellers last July. Around one million — a remarkable 70% — chose the Costa Blanca as their holiday destination. In total, foreign visitors across the region spent €2.225 billion that month, with €1.579 billion of that tied directly to Alicante. That’s an 8.3% increase over last year.

Luxury at a Price

Hoteliers and restaurateurs are frank about what’s behind the boom. “We’ve finally recovered the profit margins we had before the pandemic,” explains Hosbec president Fede Fuster. Rising rates — sometimes criticized for discouraging potential tourists — are what have allowed businesses to breathe again after years of financial pressure.

And visitors don’t seem deterred. Across the region, the average foreign tourist spent €148 a day in July, up 6.1% from last year. That’s still well below the national average (€210), and far from the higher spenders in Madrid (€322) or the Balearic Islands (€242). But Costa Blanca has an ace up its sleeve: tourists here stay longer. On average, ten days compared to the seven-day national figure. That extra time more than makes up the difference.

Overlooking the beach at Cabo Roig

Who’s Coming?

The British remain Alicante’s most loyal visitors, with 1.7 million arrivals so far this year — though growth, despite critical reporting in the UK press, was still 1.1%. The French, traditionally the second-largest group, fell by 6% to 1.09 million, reflecting economic turbulence at home. Nordic visitors, however, showed a slight uptick, with 643,000 arrivals, 1.6% more than last year.Overlooking the beach at Cabo Roig

Overall, the Valencian Community has already welcomed more than seven million international travellers in 2025, with Alicante alone hosting 4.8 million. The growth is modest — 4.7% compared to last year’s double-digit surge — but the spending figures paint a different picture.

Beyond the Beach Umbrellas

Where does all that money go? Accommodation led the way, with prices up 8.6% year-on-year. Transport costs rose 7.9%, while spending on activities climbed 7.2%. Restaurants and bars, surprisingly, saw the smallest increase at 3.5%, despite the ever-packed terraces of Alicante, Benidorm, and Jávea.

Nationally, foreign tourists spent €16.45 billion in July, bringing the year-to-date total to more than €76 billion. The Costa Blanca is carrying its weight in that figure, showing that while the crowds may not be growing as quickly, the region’s appeal — and the value of its visitors — has never been stronger.

For Alicante’s tourism sector, this balance between quantity and quality could be the formula for sustainable success. As one hotelier put it with a smile, watching guests check in at a busy beachfront property: “Maybe fewer, but better.”