Will a Fancier Screen Really Make Sports Better?





Bringing home a new TV to watch the big game on is an experience many of us have enjoyed at some point in our lives. That first time when we went from a small functional TV to a big and cutting-edge setup sticks with us, and we look forward to this jump with each consequential purchase.

Of course, TVs aren’t cheap, and many of the newer tech features they include can be confusing, so where does the true line of useful feature to unnecessary gimmick really lie?

Ceiling of Quality

No matter the way you engage with sports, every kind of screen for every kind of use has a limit beyond which it offers no advantages. Consider sports betting online as an example, on any device like a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. Whether you’re looking at football odds, using a bet calculator or placing a bet, everything needed for player comfort and ease of navigation is available on a smaller screen.

Some people might like going above a phone screen size to a tablet or computer, but this is more of a preference than a switch that dramatically improves the experience. This is a distinction that exists in some form in all sectors that appear on consumer screens, it’s just a matter of finding that sweet spot in each instance.

Useful Endpoints and Gimmicks

Exactly where the endpoint of usability is in a traditional screen does involve a degree of personal taste, though there are also areas where most people have no reason to exceed certain thresholds. The most often advertised of these is special resolution (usually just called resolution), or the number of pixels that combine to make up a total image.

The old standard of HD featured a layout of 1920 x 1020 pixels, which we call 1080p. This is fine for a small mobile screen, but it can look a little blurry if stretched over more than 30 inches. Today, the modern standard most sports fans should aim for is 3840 x 2160 pixels, which we commonly call 4K. While even higher resolutions are available at 8K, there is very little media widely available at this resolution, and it’s not something most human eyes can catch anyway, so it’s safely ignored.

Next is temporal resolution, often measured in the maximum Hz of a screen. Most users will be perfectly well-suited with a 60Hz screen, since this is generally the upper standard of screen refresh rates. Most TV shows will broadcast in 24 Hz or 30 Hz, with only really video games reliably needing speeds above this point.

The more indirect point you might want to consider for a TV that has the kind of screen you’re interested in is the TV firmware. Does it run Android, Chrome, or some version of Apple’s systems? If you’re already hooked into one ecosystem, going with that brand will make your screen experience easier.

Source: Pixabay

From here, the other elements either don’t really matter or are more down to user taste. HDR, for example, can make light in video brighter and clearer, which might not matter at all for some users. AI implementation is also a feature that, for the time being at least, can be largely ignored, as it is often overpromised, overhyped, and unnecessary, unless you have specific needs.

Check out what fits your price range, read the reviews online, and be sure to check for any special deals before buying. If you’re going to be watching games for years on the thing, you might as well be as confident as you can that your next TV purchase is the right one.

Main image Source: Pixabay