Why Javea is a Fantastic Holiday Destination





If you are looking for a new holiday destination to explore, the picturesque coastal town on Javea (also known as Xabia), could be the perfect place. Javea is one of the best kept secrets on the Costa Blanca, with many tourists opting for the busier resorts further along the coast. While the summer holidays see larger numbers of visitors, the huge option of beaches mean you will be able to find some tranquil spots for relaxing during your trip.

Home to some of Spain’s most beautiful beaches, Javea offers much more than a beach holiday, it is the gateway to thrilling adventures and an area full of traditional charm. Whether you are travelling as a family, couple, group of friends or a solo traveller, you’ll find everything you need in Javea for an unforgettable trip.

Xabia recently won the Tourism Award in the Family Coastal Destination category presented by 8 Mediterraneo, citing “a focus on families and the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage of Xabia” as key criteria for achieving the award.

These are some of the top reasons to visit the stunning town of Javea:

Stunning beaches

There is a fantastic choice of beaches in and around Javea, many of which have secluded coves and panoramic views of spectacular scenery. Cala Granadella, Playa del Arenal and Cala de Portitxol are some of the best beaches in the area, boasting golden sands and clear, turquoise waters, perfect for snorkelling. You’ll find that several beaches offer a range of exciting watersports and some lovely beach bars and restaurants with beautiful views of the Mediterranean.

A taste of traditional Spain

If you prefer to visit places that have maintained their traditional charm and are not overly commercialised for tourists, Javea’s Old Town features historic buildings and quaint, cobbled streets. The Medieval influence is evident around the town with several well-maintained buildings from this era.

Delicious cuisine

When your ideal Javea villa holiday involves dining at nice restaurants and sampling local cuisine, you’ll have a huge choice of top restaurants in Javea. From fresh seafood to traditional tapas with a local influence, you can enjoy fine dining at Michelin star restaurants such as Tosca and BonAmb or eat like locals.

The Port de Xabia is lined with excellent restaurants offering a range of cuisine choices with spectacular views from the port.

Outdoor adventures

The Costa Blanca is a top destination for hiking and mountain biking, with challenging climbs rewarded by spectacular views. From Javea, you can tackle the nearby Montgo trail and the popular Calpe area is a hiker’s paradise. With scenic coastal path trails, the opportunity to summit the Caple Rock and many more local hiking trail options, you won’t be short of walking adventures.

Javea is also popular for biking trails, with guided mountain bike tours through the spectacular coastal landscape or the freedom to explore the trails at your leisure. Montgo Natural Park is also a top destination for cycling on the Costa Blanca, with options for all fitness levels.

Weather in Javea

For the sunseekers, Javea is typically hot in the summer reaching average temperatures in the mid-20s throughout June, July, August and September. October is usually pleasantly warm, with an average temperature of 20°C.

Cyclists and hikers tend to visit Javea outside of the hotter months, in spring and autumn, when the temperatures are cooler but still warm.

How to get to Javea

The nearest airport to Javea is Alicante-Elche Airport and Javea is around 60 miles from the airport. There are lots of car hire options at the airport, so if you want to do lots of exploring while on your holiday, this could be the best option.

Whatever type of Spanish villa holiday you are looking for, there are endless options in and around Javea. Whether you are looking to unwind and relax, explore the picturesque surroundings or a mix of both, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for in this beautiful part of the Costa Blanca.