Police Probe Disappearance of Seized Counterfeit Goods from Torrevieja’s Municipal Ecopark





Torrevieja’s Local Police are investigating the suspected theft or disappearance of counterfeit goods seized from street vendors and stored at the municipal Ecopark. The items — including fake branded shoes, clothing, handbags, jewellery, and sunglasses — should have been destroyed under police supervision.

According to a formal complaint, on March 3 two witnesses saw a municipal van unload several boxes at the Ecopark without police escort. The boxes, labelled “protective vests,” allegedly contained goods confiscated from unlicensed beach vendors. The witnesses claim the products were intact — not defaced or destroyed — and were stored in a utility room. Shortly afterwards, a contractor employee was seen removing bags of goods, loading them into a company vehicle, and leaving the premises.

The incident has raised serious questions about security and oversight at the Ecopark, a facility long plagued by irregularities. In past years, it has faced allegations of illicit resale of goods meant for destruction, improper disposal of medical waste, and unauthorised storage of organic debris.

Security councillor Federico Alarcón confirmed the complaint is under investigation but would not comment on the findings. The Ecopark is set to be transferred to the Vega Baja Sostenible waste management consortium under new management.