Back in the Sun: Beach Bar Contract Returns to Chiringuitos del Sol





In a twist of irony, that will not be lost on residents, the long-awaited contract to operate the three remaining unopened beach bars on the Orihuela Costa has gone to ADEM Levante S.L., better known as Chiringuitos del Sol — the same company previously embroiled in disputes over beach bar operations in the area.

The award covers the Chiringuitos on Punta Prima, Cala Mosca (Playa Flamenca) and Cala Estaca (Playa Flamenca), all part of Lot No. 1 — a package that had to be retendered after earlier complications delayed their opening. These bars will offer the usual mix of sunbeds, parasols and terraces for beachgoers.

Under the new agreement, operations will run:

Punta Prima: April 1 – October 30

April 1 – October 30 Cala Mosca: May 15 – October 30

May 15 – October 30 Cala Estaca: March 15 – October 30

ADEM Levante’s winning bid includes an annual fee of €193,075, with the concession granted for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons.

Given that the high summer season is already under way, locals will be hoping the company and the city council move swiftly to install and open the kiosks — ensuring that this latest chapter in Orihuela Costa’s long-running beach bar saga doesn’t end in yet more bureaucratic delays.

The company currently operates the Chiringuitos at Cala Capitan, Cala Bosque, Cala Cerrada, La Caleta and Aguamarina beaches.