From Torrevieja Waters to International Glory: Pascual Flores wins Europe’s Greatest Tall Ship Challenge





The Torrevieja-based schooner Pascual Flores, captained by Rodrigo Boj Pérez, has sailed into the history books by winning first place in the prestigious Tall Ship Race — widely regarded as the most important regatta for tall ships in the world. This marks the first time since 1964 that a Spanish vessel has claimed the coveted trophy, a triumph that has filled its hometown with pride.

The Pascual Flores has deep roots in Torrevieja’s maritime tradition. Originally built in 1917 as a cargo schooner, she once carried salt, fruit, and other goods from the port of Torrevieja to destinations across the Mediterranean and North Africa. Over the decades, the vessel became a symbol of the city’s seafaring heritage, weathering years of neglect before being painstakingly restored to her former glory. Today, she not only represents a link to the town’s historic salt trade but also serves as a floating ambassador for Torrevieja at international maritime events.

This year’s race, organized by Sail Training International, brought together classic and modern tall ships for an epic voyage across Northern Europe. The competition began in Le Havre (France) and continued through Dunkirk, Aberdeen (Scotland), Kristiansand (Norway), and Esbjerg (Denmark). Under Captain Boj Pérez’s steady leadership — a man who began his journey with the organization as a volunteer student in 2019 — the crew of young Spaniards, all under the age of 25, navigated the demanding course with skill and determination.

The victory was especially sweet considering the schooner’s previous setbacks. In the 2024 edition of the Tall Ship Race, a series of mechanical failures, including engine trouble and a broken mizzen boom, forced the vessel to withdraw from several stages. With those issues resolved, 2025 became one of the most rewarding campaigns in the schooner’s modern history, cementing its place as a benchmark for traditional sailing in Europe.

In keeping with the regatta’s mission to foster teamwork and seamanship in young sailors, the Pascual Flores crew took part in all aspects of navigation, life on board, and complex manoeuvres. Some berths were even made available to sailing enthusiasts eager to live the experience firsthand. For Torrevieja, this victory was more than just a race win — it was the fulfilment of a dream nurtured for many years.