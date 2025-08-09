Is SC Torrevieja ready to write the next chapter





The salt air of Torrevieja’s coast carries more than the scent of the sea this summer — it carries the hum of expectation. SC Torrevieja, the club that has climbed two rungs of Spanish football in as many seasons, is about to begin a new campaign in the Lliga Comunitat, and the message is clear: the journey is far from over.

The 2025–26 season kicks off on 14 September and runs through to 10 May, with 16 teams battling across 32 intense matchdays for promotion and prestige. For Torrevieja, the challenge is both familiar and fresh. Familiar, because the squad still boasts the core that has fought tooth and nail to deliver those recent back-to-back promotions. Fresh, because for the first time in years, the man in the technical area will not be Jose Antonio Gil.

After guiding the club through its most successful spell in recent memory, Gil has passed the torch to Diego Piquero, a coach known for marrying tactical discipline with attacking ambition. Piquero inherits not just a team, but a story. The club has reinforced wisely, bringing in Antonio “Toni” Galvez from Crevillente Deportivo to add creativity and bite to the left flank.

Defensive stability has been bolstered with the arrivals of Angel Morales and Alex Mas, also from Crevillente, ensuring that the full-back positions are stocked with both experience and potential. Importantly, these signings have been made without sacrificing the chemistry and spirit that have become Torrevieja’s trademarks. Off the pitch, the club’s vision remains crystal clear.

Unveiled at a public event under the banner “Torrevieja nunca se rinde” (“Torrevieja never gives up”), the 2025–26 project has received strong backing from fans, local institutions, and sponsors alike. The renewed affiliation agreement with Torrevieja CF further cements the club’s long-term commitment to youth development, ensuring a steady flow of homegrown talent ready to make the leap into senior football. Last season was one of transition, yes — but for 25/26 there is now rather more ambition.

They already know that the Lliga Comunitat is a demanding battlefield, and they will face seasoned rivals who know exactly how to grind out results. But with a fresh voice in the dressing room, a squad mixing proven warriors with eager new recruits, and a city that has rediscovered its footballing pride, the momentum feels real.

When the first whistle blows in September, SC Torrevieja will not simply be looking to survive, they’ll be looking to make yet another statement. The past three seasons have proved they can climb and consolidate. Now the future must see them push even higher.

