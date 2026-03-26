



Benejúzar Town Hall has begun upgrading public lighting in several parks and green areas as part of a plan to improve visibility, energy efficiency, safety and accessibility across the municipality.

The work, being carried out through the Department of Services and Maintenance, has already been completed in the Zona Octava park near Calle Antonio García Jumilla, the gardens around the Eloy García López Municipal Auditorium, and the gardens on Avenida Gutiérrez Mellado next to the dog park.

At these locations, older floodlights have been replaced with higher-performance 200W LED fittings designed to provide better lighting while reducing energy use and running costs.

Services and Maintenance councillor Cayetano Jara said the improvements were intended to respond to the real lighting needs of areas used for walking and leisure, particularly in the evening and at night. He said six metal halide floodlights had been replaced with LED units in both Zona Octava park and the auditorium gardens, while three new 200W LED floodlights had been installed in the Avenida Gutiérrez Mellado gardens.

Jara said the new lighting would improve overall illumination and the quality of lighting in the town’s green spaces, while also cutting electricity consumption and lowering costs thanks to the greater efficiency of LED technology. He added that the improvements would also help create safer public spaces for residents.

Mayor Vicente Cases said the council would continue modernising local infrastructure to provide residents with safer, more accessible and better-lit public areas. He said the project forms part of a wider effort to make Benejúzar more efficient, sustainable and focused on residents’ wellbeing.

The council has said further public lighting improvements will continue to be planned, with priority given to areas where better lighting can most improve safety and accessibility.