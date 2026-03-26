



The Guardia Civil is investigating 25 people for their alleged involvement in an offence against land-use planning and urban development after the illegal subdivision of rural land in Mutxamel, Alicante.

The case centres on a plot in the Baiona Baixa area, where land classified as non-developable rural land was allegedly divided into multiple smaller plots and fitted with structures being used as homes.

According to the Guardia Civil, the investigation began in July 2025 after officers received information about possible irregular urban development on the site.

Initial inspections by SEPRONA officers from Jijona found that the plot, which covers more than 12,000 square metres, had been divided into 14 smaller sub-plots. Various structures, including mobile homes and shipping containers adapted for residential use, had been installed on the land, representing an unauthorised change in land use from agricultural to residential.

Investigators subsequently identified 25 people, aged between 25 and 67, all of them co-owners of the main plot, who are believed to have taken part in the occupation and use of the irregular subdivisions.

The investigation, which lasted around six months, has now been referred to the competent judicial authority, which is continuing the case.

The Guardia Civil has warned that buying or using land classified as non-developable for residential purposes can carry serious legal, financial and administrative consequences. These may include fines, restoration orders and the demolition of buildings erected illegally.

It also stressed that this type of irregular construction lacks the necessary technical and urban planning guarantees, which can lead to serious material damage and make access to basic services such as water, electricity and sanitation more difficult.