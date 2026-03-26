



Torrevieja has presented the 28th edition of its Book Fair, which will take place on the Vista Alegre seafront promenade from 28 March to 6 April with a broad programme of literary activities, author events and family-friendly workshops.

The event, now firmly established in the city’s cultural calendar, will feature 15 stalls, 23 emerging writers and appearances by two of Spain’s best-known authors, Javier Sierra and Paloma Sánchez-Garnica.

Councillor for Culture Antonio Quesada, alongside Miguel Fernández, manager of the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture, said the fair’s 28th edition reflects a long-standing tradition in a city with a strong reading culture and an event that continues to grow in scale and quality.

This year’s official opening will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, 28 March, with internationally acclaimed author Javier Sierra serving as the fair’s guest patron and presenting his latest work at the Casino of Torrevieja.

The closing highlight will come on Saturday, 4 April, when Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, winner of the 2024 Premio Planeta, will take part in a special event at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja.

The fair will expand again this year, with 15 stalls set up along the promenade. These will include seven large-format stands for bookshops and eight more for publishers and cultural associations. Organisers say the event continues to attract participants from across Spain, including from Málaga, Puerto de Santa María, the Region of Murcia and towns across Alicante province.

As in previous years, all books bought at the fair will be sold with a 10 per cent discount, in a measure aimed at encouraging reading and making books more accessible.

A key focus of the fair will once again be support for new writers. A central marquee will host presentations, talks and book signings featuring 23 emerging authors, giving them a platform to showcase their work and connect with readers.

There will also be a strong family element, with storytelling sessions, creative workshops and educational activities for children and young people scheduled throughout the fair in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The full programme and timetable are available on the website of the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture.