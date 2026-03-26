



Torrevieja Tennis Club welcomed Valencian Tennis Federation president Francisco Vicent Caudet and general manager Riki García Terencio for a working meeting focused on the present and future of tennis in Torrevieja and the wider region.

The visit reinforced cooperation between the two bodies and advanced several strategic areas linked to the development, organisation and promotion of the sport. A key topic was the Spanish Singles and Doubles Championship – Manuel Alonso Memorial, which will be held from July 6 to 12 at Torrevieja Tennis Club.

Those attending underlined the importance of close coordination between Torrevieja Town Hall, the Valencian Tennis Federation and the club to further establish the event as a major date on the national calendar, both in sporting terms and for its wider institutional and social impact.

Another important issue discussed was the creation of a regional federated circuit, an initiative aimed at energising official competition in the area, increasing participation across different age groups and levels, and strengthening cooperation between clubs, academies and the federation structure.

The meeting also highlighted a shared commitment to increasing support and collaboration between the federation and Torrevieja Tennis Club in order to create new growth opportunities and continue improving the club’s competitive and sporting programme.

The possibility of staging future official tournaments at the club was also viewed very positively, given its organisational capacity, proven event experience and quality facilities.

In addition, both sides stressed the importance of increasing the number of federation licences, pointing to the benefits for players, including access to official competitions, rankings, sports insurance and closer integration into federated activity.

Torrevieja Tennis Club described the visit as highly positive, saying it strengthens its institutional relationship with the federation and opens the door to new joint initiatives aimed at further establishing the town as a reference point for tennis in the Valencian Community.

The club also thanked Francisco Vicent Caudet and Riki García Terencio for their support, commitment and close cooperation, expressing confidence that the meeting will give fresh momentum to future shared projects for the benefit of local and regional tennis.