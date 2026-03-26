



The Guardia Civil has uncovered the theft of almost 24 kilometres of copper cable from improvement works on the A-30 motorway in Murcia, leading to the arrest of two men and the investigation of two women.

The operation, codenamed Straivas, focused on cable taken from public lighting infrastructure that was being replaced along the A-30 as it passes through Murcia city.

The investigation began after ROCA officers, the Guardia Civil units that specialise in theft linked to rural and agricultural areas, carried out inspections at metal recycling centres in the north-west of the region. During those checks, officers detected the sale of large quantities of copper cable of suspicious origin.

Further inquiries established that the material had come from the A-30 remodelling works, where lighting cable was being removed and replaced. The contractor responsible for the project later identified the recovered material as its own, helping explain why only a small amount of the removed cable had reached the company’s storage facilities.

According to investigators, almost 24,000 metres of copper cable were stolen over the course of a month, with an estimated value of more than €8,000.

The operation ended with the arrest of two men and the investigation of two women, all residents of Caravaca de la Cruz and Calasparra, on suspicion of a continuing offence of theft.

The Guardia Civil noted that the dismantled infrastructure contains more than 160 kilometres of copper cable, meaning the investigation and the identification of the suspects may have prevented further thefts linked to the same activity.