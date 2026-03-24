



The long-running battle over the famous Babilonia beach houses in Guardamar has taken another dramatic twist, with the Spanish Government’s appeal to the Constitutional Court effectively giving the seafront homes a temporary stay of execution.

Although Madrid has been pushing for the demolition of the houses for years, its legal challenge against the Valencian Coastal Law now means the homes are likely to remain standing until the court rules — a process expected to take at least a year, and possibly much longer.

At the heart of the dispute is whether the Valencian government can protect the old beachfront homes as a place of special ethnological value, or whether the land falls solely under State coastal authority.

Heritage or hazard?

The row centres on around 80 traditional single-storey houses on Babilonia beach, famous for their seaside porches and early 20th-century charm. Residents say they are part of Guardamar’s history and deserve to be preserved.

But environmental and coastal experts argue the opposite. Technical reports say the homes sit on a fragile dune ecosystem protected under Natura 2000, worsen coastal erosion, and put people at risk during storms and flooding.

Scientists have warned that the buildings act like a barrier on the coast, speeding up beach loss and damaging the natural movement of sand.

Demolition delayed

The homes had been facing demolition after the Coastal Authority refused to extend their occupation permits, with a demolition deadline once set for September 15, 2025.

Now, thanks to the government’s own court appeal, that process is frozen once again.

The residents’ association sees this as a lifeline and continues to argue that the real cause of beach erosion is not the houses, but the poor design of the western breakwater at the mouth of the Segura River.

Legal war far from over

The Constitutional Court will now decide whether the Valencian law overstepped regional powers by trying to shield homes built on public maritime-terrestrial land.

For now, the battered Babilonia houses survive — caught between heritage protection, environmental law, and the relentless force of the sea.

But while the bulldozers are on hold, the bigger question remains: should history be saved at the shoreline, or should nature be allowed to take it’s natural course.

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