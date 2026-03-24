



Residents of San Miguel de Salinas are calling on the Consell to take urgent action to improve safety on the CV-941 after a tragic fatal accident recently shocked the town.

The local residents’ association, San Miguel Arcángel, has formally submitted a document to the Generalitat demanding immediate and long-term measures to make the busy southern access road safer.

The move follows the death of a San Miguel resident, who was killed after a van slammed into his agricultural tractor from behind, causing it to overturn and crush him.

Dangerous Junctions Under Fire

According to the association, the fatal crash happened just metres from the junction with the Las Filipinas road, a crossing residents describe as a notorious danger spot where collisions and serious accidents are all too common.

In the document, signed by association president Manuel Gómez, residents warn that the CV-941 has become a major black spot for road safety, with more than 5,000 vehicles using the road every day, especially during peak hours.

They say the lack of roundabouts to control traffic at key access points is making the situation even worse.

Roundabouts and Overtaking Ban Demanded

The residents’ top demand is for the construction of a large roundabout to regulate traffic at the junction of Camino Las Filipinas, the Rebate road, and the entrance to the town via Ronda Norte and Calle Galant Delgado.

They say this project has been requested time and again, only to repeatedly vanish from regional government plans. Now, they want it approved and funded “once and for all.”

As an immediate emergency measure, the association is also demanding:

a double solid line to ban overtaking

to ban overtaking lower speed limits

LED street lighting

more traffic and speed signage

Residents say these steps could be introduced quickly and would help prevent the most serious accidents, many of which happen during dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

Calls for Shoulder, Cycle Lane and Footpath

The document also highlights the need for a two-metre shoulder, as well as a cycle lane and pedestrian path linking San Miguel with the urbanisation of las Comunicaciones.

Although the association admits that not all the measures can be carried out immediately, it insists that the most urgent safety actions can and should be introduced in the short term, while larger infrastructure works are prepared.

A Road at Breaking Point

Residents say the CV-941 is buckling under heavy traffic because of poor road links across the inland Vega Baja area.

They blame years of delay to the long-promised duplication of the CV-95, a project that has been pending since the 1990s.

As a result, drivers regularly use the CV-941 as a shortcut towards Campoamor, the Rebate road to reach Pilar de la Horadada, and the Las Filipinas-Villamartín road to access the southern coast of Orihuela Costa.

Locals say these narrow and inadequate routes are now being used precariously by thousands of vehicles every day.

Formal Plea to the Regional Government

The association has now formally urged the Regional Ministry to act without delay and introduce the necessary measures to improve safety on one of the municipality’s busiest and most dangerous roads.

Residents say enough is enough — and that another tragedy must not be allowed to happen.