



Another great day to play golf at our home course La Serena. The wind was variable, then dropped off completely. The course was presented to its usual high standard, thanks to Miguel and his team. Thanks again to Karolina and Tamara in the shop and their will do approach, to anything.

Duly and Yolanda have the place looking immaculately clean, thank you. Vanessa, Leila and the kitchen staff the bocadillos are very much appreciated, gracias. To Michael and Felipe thank you for keeping our games moving along nicely. Last but not least Camillus, Terry and Henry, how well organised are the competitions that players literally only have to turn up on the tee and all is ready to go. Well, done again to all of you. Susy our captain was on hand to present all the prizes to the lucky winners.

Our monthly winners were as follows, Medal 1st March Category I 1st: Clive Jenkins 72, 2nd: Pavla Serekova 72 Category II 1st: Darren Strugnell 74, 2nd: Pat Coyne 74. Category III 1st: Ian Sadler 70, 2nd: Julie Haworth 70. Crystal 8th March, Category I 1st: Bob Smith – 38 pts, 2nd: Terry Lambert 38 pts and 3rd: Alan Walker 37 pts. Category II 1st: Jim Fegan 38 pts 2nd: Terry Lewis 35 pts and 3rd: Anthony Stafford 35 pts.

Golf Prizes 15th March, Category I 1st: Nick Shaw 40 pts 2nd: Gavin Parke 36 pts and 3rd: Paul Tobin – 35 pts. Category II 1st: Pat Baker 41 pts, 2nd: Aideen Considine 41 pts and 3rd: Pete Wyatt – 39 pts

Down to the results on the day. NTP’s Mike Stott, Oliver O’Hara, Jim Imrie, Nick Brooks, Martin O’Reilly and Clive Jenkins. Cat. Richard Heaton 40, Eileen Moriarty 39 and Mary Molloy 36. Cat. Nick Shaw 40 Steve Hodgett 39 and Colin Fleming 39.

Cat. 1 Clive Jenkins 40, Paul Tobin 40 and Pavla Serekova 39. Our gross winner was Bob Smith 33, a nice birthday present for Bob. Second on the day with 42 pts John O’Brien. Congratulations to our winner on the day Terry Lewis with 43 .

We also marked the final qualifying round of our Club Champion competition. Heading into this final round of our Club Championship, three players remained in contention: Denis McCormack, Alan Campbell, and John O’Brien. It proved to be a tightly contested battle, with the title ultimately decided by just two shots overall.

Congratulations to John O’Brien on becoming Club Champion. Well, done to all our winners, and sincere thanks to everyone who stayed behind to celebrate the occasion and collect their prizes.