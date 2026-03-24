



Last Saturday (21st) a group of local people put on a murder mystery in Drivers Bar Villamartin, (the hanging of Beastly Bart) it was a sell out and very funny.

The ‘performance’ was played out by total amateurs quite out of their comfort zone but they were brilliant.

We raised 500 euros for the local feral cat colony neutering project. A representative from the project Cheryl Sleath was given the money and made a forceful speech.

As well as an entrance fee, the audience all brought a tin of cat or dog food for the Happy Animals Sanctuary in San Miguel de Salinas.

Local writer, Sylvia Gallimore wrote the original script, which was altered and added to through our the play.

This is our second mystery and we plan another later in the year.