Four Family Members Arrested After Assault on Rojales Police Officers Over Improperly Parked Car





A routine call about a badly parked vehicle escalated into a violent confrontation that left two Rojales Local Police officers assaulted and four family members arrested.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the town center after a neighbor reported being unable to leave her home due to a car blocking the sidewalk — a serious issue for the elderly woman with limited mobility.

When officers arrived, they identified the car’s owner nearby and asked him to move the vehicle to avoid towing. The man responded angrily, refusing to cooperate and using aggressive language. Officers then informed him the car’s MOT had expired in 2022 and that he would be fined.

At this point, the man’s temper exploded. He hurled insults and death threats, particularly targeting a female officer with chilling warnings like, “You’ll leave in a box with your feet first” and “You won’t work in this town anymore.” His family quickly joined the fray, physically attacking officers and attempting to seize their body cameras to erase evidence.

Reinforcements from neighboring police forces and the Civil Guard soon arrived, helping to restore order. Despite the heightened tensions and continued hostility from family members, four individuals who had assaulted and threatened the officers were arrested and taken to the Civil Guard headquarters in Almoradí.

The Rojales police inspector condemned the violence, stating, “There is no excuse for physical or psychological attacks against officers simply doing their duty. Respect must be restored in all interactions.”