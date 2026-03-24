



Spain is facing an increasingly grim year of vicarious violence after the murder of a three-year-old girl in Torrevieja, allegedly at the hands of her father, in a case that has shocked the country.

Following confirmation by the Ministry of Equality, the death of the little girl brings the number of children allegedly killed by their fathers in Spain this year to three — the same total recorded in the whole of 2025 and the worst figure ever registered by this point in the year.

The alleged killer, a 40-year-old man and former partner of the child’s mother, is reported to have taken his own life after murdering the girl.

According to Civil Guard sources, there had been no previous complaints of domestic violence against him.

The child’s mother, 36, raised the alarm on Friday night after she was unable to contact him for several hours and feared he may have harmed their daughter, who was with him at the time.

When officers entered the property, they discovered the devastating scene: the bodies of both the man and the child were found hanging, according to sources close to the investigation.

The killing is the latest in what is becoming one of the darkest years on record for vicarious violence in Spain — the murder of children as the ultimate act of cruelty against their mothers.

The other two cases this year took place in Castellón and Tenerife. In the Castellón case, there had been previous complaints against the alleged attacker. In Tenerife, there had been none.

Equality Minister Ana Redondo condemned the killings “in the strongest possible terms” and called for “unity, justice and zero tolerance” in the face of such brutality.

In a message posted on X, she said the murders had caused pain, outrage and deep alarm across society, while expressing support and solidarity for the victims’ families.

The Torrevieja case has once again reignited national anger over gender-based violence and the urgent need to protect children from the most extreme and ruthless form of abuse.

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