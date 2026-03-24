



Young motorist drove against traffic near Totana and was found to be more than three times over the alcohol limit.

A young driver has been arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way for more than 14 kilometres on the A-7 motorway near Totana while under the influence of alcohol.

The Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia said the motorist was detained as the suspected author of two road safety offences after being intercepted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to officers, several motorists raised the alarm after spotting a vehicle travelling towards Almería on carriageways designated for traffic heading in the direction of Murcia.

Traffic Division patrols were immediately deployed to locate the car and activate the protocol used for this type of high-risk incident.

Officers found the vehicle travelling against the flow of traffic and managed to stop it in a safe area away from danger to other road users.

The driver was then given a breathalyser test, which returned readings of 0.88 and 0.90 milligrams of alcohol per litre of breath — more than three times the legal limit of 0.25 mg/l.

The Guardia Civil then arrested the driver on suspicion of two offences against road safety.

The first relates to driving with an alcohol level above the legal limit, an offence under Article 379.2 of the Spanish Criminal Code, which carries a possible sentence of three to six months in prison or a fine of six to 12 months, as well as a driving ban of between one and four years.

The second is for dangerous driving under Article 380, an offence punishable by six months to two years in prison and a driving ban of between one and six years. The Guardia Civil has again urged drivers not to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to drive responsibly at all times.