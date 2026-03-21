Home Crime Father Allegedly Kills Three-Year-Old Daughter in Torrevieja Before Taking His Own Life A three-year-old girl has died in a heartbreaking tragedy in the Torreblanca area of Torrevieja after her father allegedly killed her before taking his own life CrimeGender ViolenceMembers OnlyMurderNewsTorrevieja Father Allegedly Kills Three-Year-Old Daughter in Torrevieja Before Taking His Own Life By Staff Reporter - 21/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Biometric border chaos at Alicante airport leaves police overwhelmed and passengers furious Body of Missing Man Found in La Pedrera Reservoir After Major Search Operation Torrevieja Municipal Animal Shelter recorded nearly 300 dog and cat adoptions in 2025 New street lighting for Avenida del Cabo in Cabo Roig Local Police shut down Orihuela Costa Bar for drug trafficking Two Stretches of Orihuela Costa’s Blue Trail Closed Over Collapse Fears La Campaneta Revolts Over it’s Abandonment by Orihuela Orihuela’s Street Cleaning Fleet Burns Through More Than €2.5 Million in Fuel Ciudadanos Demand Voucher Probe After Baño Arrest Spain Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave in a European First Ozone Layer Recovery Faster Than Expected New Wildlife Panels Along the Segura Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment