



Five-star Costa Blanca landmark begins its 58th season with a renewed image and upgraded digital experience

The Hotel Servigroup Montíboli will reopen its doors this Friday, 27 March, marking the start of the spring season and its 58th year of operation, alongside the launch of a newly redesigned website aimed at enhancing the guest experience.

The five-star hotel, located in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Blanca, returns for the new season fully refreshed, maintaining its long-standing reputation as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in the province of Alicante. Since opening in 1968 as the area’s first five-star establishment, the Montíboli has remained at the forefront of high-end tourism.

This year’s reopening is accompanied by a major digital upgrade, with the launch of a completely revamped website designed to improve usability and respond to evolving online booking habits. The new platform modernises the hotel’s image while aligning its offering with the expectations of today’s tech-savvy traveller.

The website has been developed with a strong focus on performance and accessibility, prioritising mobile browsing, which now accounts for around 80% of user traffic. Its fully responsive design ensures an optimal experience across all devices and browsers, while faster navigation and improved functionality aim to streamline the booking process.

Alongside these technical improvements, the new site introduces a more contemporary visual identity, with enhanced imagery and a more refined presentation of the hotel’s facilities and services, creating a more engaging and intuitive user experience.

Among the new features is the launch of a “Gift” section, allowing users to purchase experience vouchers for stays and services at the hotel. The initiative is designed to offer a more meaningful alternative to traditional gifts, turning them into memorable experiences.

Hoteles Servigroup, which operates 19 hotels and around 5,000 rooms across the Mediterranean, continues to position itself as a key player in the region’s tourism sector. Within its portfolio, the Hotel Montíboli stands out with its 84 rooms and five-star service in a privileged coastal setting.

The launch of the new website forms part of the group’s wider strategy of continuous innovation and service improvement, aimed at delivering a faster, more efficient and user-focused digital experience.

More information is available at: https://www.montiboli.com/es/blog/estrena-nueva-web/