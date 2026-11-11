



A lottery outlet inside El Corte Inglés sold the only ticket to match all five numbers and both Lucky Stars.

A single ticket sold in Valencia has won the entire €141,899,445 EuroMillions jackpot in the draw on Tuesday 10 November.

Spain’s state lottery operator, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, said the winning ticket was validated at lottery outlet No. 105, inside the El Corte Inglés department store on Calle Pintor Sorolla in central Valencia. The winner’s identity has yet to be revealed.

The winning numbers were 15, 18, 31, 37 and 41, with Lucky Stars 1 and 5.

Two tickets matched all five numbers and one Lucky Star to win €369,732.75 each, while three tickets matched all five main numbers to collect €57,608.42 each. A further 32 tickets matched four numbers and both Lucky Stars, earning €1,682.21 each.

The draw also produced a separate €1 million winner in Spain through El Millón. The winning code, HJL03816, was on a ticket validated in Llodio, in the Basque province of Álava.