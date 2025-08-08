Drama on Torrevieja Seafront as Rescue Team Battles to Free Belgian Holidaymaker





A tense rescue unfolded Friday morning along Torrevieja’s famous Juan Aparicio seafront, when a 35-year-old Belgian man became trapped between massive rocks in the natural pools formed by the breakwaters.

The man slipped into a gap among the huge stone blocks, unable to free himself, sparking an urgent call to emergency services around 10 a.m.

For more than two and a half hours, firefighters battled to extract him from the perilous crevice.

The challenge was immense — the heavy rocks pinning him required a delicate and powerful approach. A crane truck from local company Acciona was brought in at the request of Torrevieja’s municipal authorities to carefully lift a massive boulder, freeing the man’s trapped body.

Multiple fire trucks, including an aerial ladder, responded, but lacked the proper angle to lift the rock. The joint effort between the firefighters and the crane operators was crucial in this life-saving operation.

Though shaken and sporting minor scrapes from the jagged stones, the man escaped serious injury. Rescuers administered oxygen on site and provided immediate care before ambulance transport.

Authorities reminded visitors that these rocky breakwaters are dangerous and not meant for swimming or climbing — warnings often repeated to the thousands who flock here each summer.

The dramatic rescue in one of Torrevieja’s busiest natural swimming spots was a vivid reminder of nature’s hidden hazards.