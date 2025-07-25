Mayor’s Blatant Waste of Taxpayers’ Money: Vanity Over Value in Orihuela once again.





Friday’s spectacle staged in Orihuela — parading 54 new municipal vehicles in the city centre — is nothing short of an outrageous misuse of public funds. Dozens of police cars and officers, flanked by a handful of councillors and the mayor himself, were assembled for what can only be described as a self-serving publicity stunt.

The cost of this orchestrated display — including logistics, manpower, and lost working hours — easily runs into the thousands of euros. And for what? To boost the mayor’s public image and provide photo opportunities for politicians eager to pat themselves on the back.

This is not responsible governance; it’s political theatre at the taxpayers’ expense.

How can anyone reasonably justify this as a wise or necessary use of municipal funds? The core issue isn’t the fleet upgrade itself — modern vehicles may well be needed — but the sheer extravagance and tone-deafness of the event.

In a time when many residents face real economic hardship, watching their money being poured into staged parades and ego-driven ceremonies is both insulting and infuriating.

Accountability and fiscal responsibility seem to have taken a back seat to vanity and spectacle. The citizens of Orihuela deserve better — not a mayor who treats public funds like his own personal PR budget.