Four Arrested for Violent Robberies at Businesses Across Several Provinces





In some cases, they used ram-raid techniques with vehicles to break into stores, while in others they used sledgehammers to smash doors.

To avoid being identified, they carried out robberies at dawn and used fire extinguishers to erase possible traces.

July 25, 2025 — The Civil Guard, as part of “Operation PIPA,” has arrested four men involved in a criminal organization responsible for robbing public establishments across various regions of the country.

The suspects face charges including membership in a criminal organization, aggravated theft, vehicle theft, larceny, forgery of public documents, and one of them is also charged with identity theft after attempting to impersonate someone else to evade justice.

The group operated in municipalities including Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Cuenca, Toledo, Málaga, and Madrid.

The investigation began in April with the theft of a vehicle in Benicarló (Castellón) and the recovery of another in Torreblanca (Castellón). Further inquiry linked these incidents to a series of violent, fast-executed crimes.

Using ram-raids and sledgehammers to break into stores, the gang employed fire extinguishers to erase any fingerprints or evidence before stealing cash. After the robberies, they fled quickly in high-end cars previously stolen.

Crimes were committed during early morning hours to avoid witness identification. Through analysis of security camera footage, technical investigations, and witness statements, authorities identified the perpetrators.

The criminal organization was uncovered when one of the stolen vehicles was found, and the suspects were apprehended while attempting to rob another store south of Madrid. Police seized tools such as sledgehammers and objects used for forced entry, as well as €3,500 in cash during the raid.

Recovered stolen goods have already been returned to their rightful owners.

The detainees have been placed in pre-trial detention by order of the Sixth Investigative Court of Castellón, to which the case files have also been sent. The operation was carried out by officers from the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard in Castellón.