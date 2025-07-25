Arts and crafts, puppet shows and fireworks-procession in Hondón de las Nieves





On the evenings of 8 and 9 August, Hondón de las Nieves will be filled with color, creativity, and tradition with the tenth edition of its Arts and Carfts Fair. This well-established event transforms the village’s centre into a vibrant space where you can discover authentic craftsmanship.

Some twenty stalls will offer unique pieces under the Artesanía de Autor® seal (meaning that the “author” of each ítem is the same person who is selling it), made by artisans who master their craft and share it with those who come to their stalls. There will be plenty to choose from, as each stall will offer something different, from ceramics to leather goods, natural cosmetics, jewelry made of various materials, watercolours, paintings, pumpkin lamps, and much more.

Throughout the two evenings, there will also be workshops for children, pottery and other craft demonstrations, while the little ones (and their parents!) will be entertained with storytelling, puppet shows and table games.

As in prevoious years, some local residents will participate, who add to the atmosphere with their colourful stalls and help shape this festive event.

The fair is organized by the Town Council and Amata, a regional crafts association which has been working for more than 25 years to raise awareness of authentic crafts, those that are not mass-produced, nor found in large stores.

The fair will open on Friday, the 8th and Saturday the 9th of August from 7:00 pm till midnight. On Saturday, after the market closes, you can watch the traditional correfocs (fire run), one of the most anticipated moments of the festivities.

More information and the full programme of the fair can be found at: www.puebloartesano.es/hondondelasnieves.