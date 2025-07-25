Pilar celebrates anniversary of segregation with opening of new Museum, Music, and Performing Arts Centre





First phase includes cultural centre and Holy Week Museum

The Centre for Museum, Music, and Performing Arts (CAMME) in Pilar de la Horadada will officially open its doors on Wednesday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. According to Darío Quesada, the Councilor for Culture, these new cultural facilities are “unmatched and enviable throughout the region.”

The opening date is especially symbolic, as it marks the anniversary of Pilar de la Horadada’s segregation from Orihuela. On July 30, 1986, the town officially gained its municipal independence—a historic milestone now echoed by the inauguration of one of its most ambitious cultural projects.

This first phase of the CAMME spans 5,992 square metres and is located at 29 Cisne Street in the “Lo Alegre” neighbourhood. It includes a cultural centre and the Holy Week Museum, each occupying about 1,500 square meters. The cultural centre extends over three floors and a rooftop terrace, while the Holy Week Museum is situated in a single-story building.

The cultural centre features a study room, two integrated museums, an exhibition hall, a library with over 50,000 volumes, and training classrooms. “We are providing Pilar de la Horadada with cultural facilities that reflect the town’s identity and aspirations,” Quesada noted.

The project represents a total investment of nearly €7.5 million—€1.5 million for the Holy Week Museum and €6 million for the cultural centre. The City Council also plans to expand the CAMME with the future construction of an auditorium on the adjacent plot, which is already prepared for development.