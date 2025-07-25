Guardia Civil Uncovers Planning and Cover-Up in Villajoyosa Murder Case





Five people have been arrested in a new phase of Operation “Basseta,” which investigates the murder of a man whose body was found in December 2024 in a rural area of Villajoyosa. These arrests close the circle of perpetrators and accomplices involved in planning, carrying out, and covering up the crime.

Among those detained are a married couple, aged 48 and 38, residents of Villajoyosa, in whose home several meetings were reportedly held prior to the murder. According to the investigation, this couple provided the shooter with the murder weapon, a jerrycan of gasoline intended to dispose of the body, and part of the payment agreed upon for carrying out the crime.

Also arrested was a 44-year-old man who supplied the weapon used in the killing. Additionally, two other men were detained for assisting the shooter in evading justice by helping hide the weapon and other evidence after the murder.

The investigation revealed that the murder was commissioned by the alleged mastermind, a former business partner of the victim, as a response to a financial dispute between them. The agreed payment to the hitman was €20,000, part of which was handed over days before the murder along with the weapon at the couple’s residence.

After the killing, the shooter—currently imprisoned—contacted two friends, aged 31 and 26, who are believed to have assisted him in concealing the weapon and other incriminating items.

During searches, the Guardia Civil recovered a jerrycan of gasoline, supposedly meant to destroy the victim’s vehicle and body, along with a shovel and a hoe used to bury the weapon in a mountainous area near Penáguila. Some of these items were found at the homes of the accomplices. Investigators also recovered €2,000 from another friend of the shooter, who was not involved in the crime.

The couple and the man who supplied the weapon have been remanded in custody without bail, while the two friends accused of concealing evidence have been released under precautionary measures.

With these arrests, a total of eight individuals have now been detained in connection with Operation “Basseta.” The investigation, led by the Homicide Team of the Judicial Police Unit in Alicante and overseen by Villajoyosa’s Court No. 3, remains open, and further actions are not ruled out.