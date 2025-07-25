San Javier Airport’s New Role: Environmental and Aerospace Innovation Hub





San Javier Airport in the Region of Murcia, closed to commercial flights since late 2018, is set to be revitalized through two major transformation projects. The former terminal will become home to an aerospace technology incubator and the Mar Menor Observatory, focused on biodiversity conservation.

Mar Menor Observatory: A Center for Biodiversity Recovery

The regional government has launched the design phase for the Mar Menor Species Recovery and Conservation Center (OM2), with a €345,508 tender issued to develop plans for adapting the former airport site. The goal is to create a pioneering center for the care, rehabilitation, and conservation of marine and terrestrial species, particularly those native to the fragile Mar Menor ecosystem.

The observatory will include 16 water tanks—nine dedicated to native species—spread over 4,515 m². Additional zones will study regional Mediterranean biodiversity and other marine species.

The facility will also include laboratories, technical and veterinary spaces, public exhibition areas, and semi-natural habitats to prepare animals for reintroduction into the wild.

Outdoor gardens and educational spaces will support environmental awareness efforts. The total investment is expected to reach around €2 million, with work scheduled to start following project approval later this year.

Aerospace Technology Incubator: A Launchpad for Innovation

Meanwhile, a separate initiative aims to convert the airport’s “Technical Block” into an aerospace technology hub, with a €732,655 budget partly funded by EU ERDF grants. The space will support startups, SMEs, and university spin-offs developing satellite-based applications and dual-use technologies for defense and civilian use. This initiative is part of the Caetra Program, a regional effort to drive innovation in strategic sectors.

The incubator will occupy 4,080 m² and include flexible office modules, training rooms, meeting areas, and management offices. It will also feature modern infrastructure such as high-speed connectivity, green spaces, video surveillance, and alarm systems. The facility is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and specialized training in aerospace and satellite technologies.

Together, these projects mark a significant shift in the future of San Javier Airport, repurposing its infrastructure to support environmental protection and technological advancement in the Murcia region.