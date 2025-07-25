Alicante Port Launches New Ferry Route to Algeria





The Port of Alicante inaugurated a new regular ferry service to northern Algeria this Friday, operated by the Algerian state-owned Madar Maritime Company (MMC). The route will be served by the ferry Romantika, a high-capacity vessel chartered from the Estonian shipping company Tallink Grupp.

This new maritime connection links Alicante directly with the port of Béjaïa-Cheikh El Haddad in Bejaia, one of Algeria’s busiest commercial ports in the Maghreb region.

The ferry will run twice weekly, arriving in Alicante on Mondays and Fridays at 8:00 a.m., and departing to Algeria at noon on Fridays and 1:00 p.m. on Mondays. The sea journey takes approximately 18 hours.

Built in 2002, the Romantika measures 192.5 meters in length and has a gross tonnage of 40,803 tons. It features 2,172 cabins and can carry up to 2,500 passengers, 300 vehicles, and 1,000 linear meters of rolling cargo, making it well-suited for mixed passenger and freight transport.

The Port Authority of Alicante highlighted this new connection as a strategic move to reinforce the port’s role as a vital logistics hub linking Europe and North Africa. The route not only diversifies destinations and boosts maritime traffic but also fosters trade, tourism, and stronger ties between Alicante province and Algeria.

Luis Rodríguez, president of the Port Authority of Alicante, praised the launch, saying, “This progress demonstrates our commitment to expanding Alicante’s international network, enhancing service competitiveness, and supporting the economic growth of the province and the Valencian Community.”