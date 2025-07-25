Mid-Flight Emergency: Young Girl Suffers Medical Crisis on Route to Alicante





A routine flight from Warsaw to Alicante turned into an emergency situation on Friday, July 25, when a young girl on board experienced a serious medical episode, believed to be an epileptic seizure.

The incident occurred mid-flight on a Wizz Air plane en route to Alicante-Elche Airport. Two doctors who happened to be on board immediately stepped in to assist the child, but the severity of her condition required urgent medical attention on the ground.

After the crew notified air traffic control of the emergency, a rapid response protocol was activated at the Enaire Air Traffic Control Center. This ensured the flight would be given immediate priority to land as quickly and safely as possible.

Originally scheduled to land around 10:58 a.m., the aircraft was granted an expedited approach and touched down at 10:38 a.m., about 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

To speed up the process, air traffic controllers offered the crew the option of switching from runway 10, which was in use at the time, to runway 28. This change allowed for a more direct route and minimized flight time.

In coordination with the control tower at Alicante, other departing flights were temporarily delayed and some arriving aircraft were rerouted, allowing the Wizz Air flight to land without delay.

Thanks to the swift coordination between the flight crew, onboard medical professionals, and air traffic controllers, the young girl was able to receive the necessary medical attention immediately upon landing.

Mid-air emergency: A girl suffers a medical crisis mid-flight to Alicante.