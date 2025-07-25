Second Attempt at Vote of No Confidence in San Fulgencio Fails Again





A second effort to remove José María Ballester, mayor of San Fulgencio from the Popular Party (PP), through a vote of no confidence has once again failed. During the plenary session, which lasted less than a minute, the age committee—made up of the two oldest councillors and led by Paulino Herrero—adjourned the meeting.

Herrero ruled that only one motion of no confidence is allowed per term, citing legal restrictions. The session, which saw no PP representatives present but was filled with PSOE members backing their candidate José Sampere, erupted in protests against the decision and the mayor, who left immediately after the adjournment.

This move follows the PP’s previous adjournment of the first attempt on June 18, which they justified with a legal opinion claiming the session could not proceed because an independent councillor had not yet joined the non-affiliated group. This time, the argument was that a second motion of no confidence in the same term is prohibited by law.

The PSOE disputes this, arguing the June motion was never debated or voted on and therefore cannot be considered submitted, meaning a new motion should be valid.

The municipal secretary supports the PSOE’s position and had prepared a report backing this second attempt, which is also supported by Independent Party for Nationalities (PIPN) councillor Alain Franz Vandenbergen, who had been part of the governing coalition with the PP until recently.

The PSOE criticized the PP’s lack of support during the session, noting no regional PP leaders attended to back Mayor Ballester, which they say indicates recognition of the motion’s illegality. The Socialists previously filed a lawsuit alleging malfeasance and have now announced plans to pursue criminal proceedings.

Prior to the Plenary Meeting, the municipal secretary issued a favourable report supporting the admission of the second motion of censure. The report, signed on July 11, concludes that the proposal meets the legal requirements established in the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG), despite having been preceded by another failed attempt just a month earlier.

Following the meeting, Joaquín Hernández, the PSOE regional secretary, warned of further pressure measures to challenge the PP and independents, including removing governing members from representative bodies and cutting salaries to show their minority status. Hernández accused the PP of “democratic terrorism” for blocking a government change desired by the majority.

The Socialists and the independent councillor hold the power to strip governing councillors of pay, potentially paralyzing the administration.

PSOE spokesperson and mayoral candidate José Sampere said they will carefully evaluate these pressure tactics to avoid harming San Fulgencio’s residents. The Socialists have not ruled out a third motion of no confidence to intensify pressure and highlight what they call repeated “undemocratic” behavior by the PP, particularly accusations against the electoral committee’s president.