Lawn Bowls Costa Blanca South – 7 March 25





San Miguel Bowls – Week ending 7th March 2025 – Barry Jones

After a complete washed out weekend the Dolphins and the Marlins managed to play their games on Monday without any rain. The Dolphins were away to San Luis Klingons where they came away with a 6 all draw, the best winning trips came from Mary Whitelock, Steve Parr and Fred Willshire 19 – 6, and Pat McEwan, Graham Barwell and Gail Willshire 17 – 14.

The Marlins were at home to Phoenix B.C. where they lost 4 – 8, best winning trips were Pat Luijk, Mark PJ and Mark Westmoreland 24 – 14 and Roy Howitt, Roy Widgery and Dave Sceal 18 – 8.

The Orcas and the Stingrays cancelled their games due to bad weather.

San Miguel’s game on Wednesday was also postponed due to the weather.

On Friday the Commanches were away to Vistabella Conquistadors where they lost 4 – 8, 78 shots to 87, the best winning trip were Mary Whitelock, Gill Brimley and Rab Harvey 22 – 8.

The Navajos were also away to Quesada Swans where they lost 2 – 10, 79 shots to 101, the winning trip were Sheila Booth, Tom Dalgleish and Eddie Cowan 18 – 13.

The Apaches were home to Quesada Swallows – No report posted.

The Cherokees were home to Greenland Elms – No report posted.

Well done the Cherokees – League winners

Well done to the Commanches – Second place, Great job by all in both squads.

A reminder that the Wasps sessions take place Wednesdays 1.30pm for 2.00pm – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and bowls available to borrow. Due to the popularity of the Wasps, first time bowlers are asked to attend an initial coaching session on Tuesday afternoons, starting at 1.45pm, by appointment ONLY. To book, please call Dave or Lynn Greenland on +34 667 207 508.

We welcome all bowlers who would like to join San Miguel B.C. as we are a unique club we only pay owner fees and a club fee and NO LEAGUE RINK FEES.

For further information on San Miguel B.C please contact club secretary Barry Jones on 602 504 905.

Emerald Isle Bowls

Titans began the week at home against Quesada Pearls and they got a great10-2 Aggregate of 103-57 win, J Holmyard S Marks R Marks 31-7, N Davis I Grimshaw M Ellis 21-8, D Jones N Prior D Mooney 20-10 M Oakley A M Gerrard M Dyer 21-17

Moonrakers were at home against San Luis Romulans, and they finished up all square at 6-6 Aggregate of 86-87, A Westwater J Nash M Stritch 23-13, G Stritch M Raine J MacGregor 17-10, I Wren J Speedie C Wren 19-15

Cavaliers played at home against San Luis Lions, and they drew 6-6 all, Aggregate of 85-69, P Coffey S Elvin M Harley 31-9, J Holmyard N Prior C Lindgren 15-12

Claymores were at home playing Vistabella Picadors and they were beaten 2-10 Aggregate of 57-113 K Barber K John J Sayers 10-9

Outlaws travelled to play Quesada Swifts, and they were also beaten 2-10 Aggregate of 62-129, I Wren J Speedie C Wren 19-16

SAPS IS ON AT 13-15 ON Saturdays

SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB REPORT 07.03.25.

The weather this week, with ongoing rain & wind, has been quite challenging, especially for our internal club competitions but the semi finalists managed to battle through; good luck for the finals.

South Alicante League: Monday 3rd SL Klingons had a very close fought game at home, on a wet, miserable day: taking 6 points-6, 81 shots- 78. Unfortunately no further details were available.

SL Romulans were away v Emerald Isle Moonrakers and also had a very close fought match: finishing 6 points-6, 87 shots-86, No further information was given.

SL Trekkers – BYE

Winter League: Wednesday 5th San Luis BYE.

Southern League: Friday 7th SL Lions, had a good result v Emerald Isle Cavaliers 6 points-6, 69 shots- 85. Winners: Bill Webb, Cathy & Noel Morrisroe 18-12, Stuart Wilson, Carol & Gary Thorpe 17-15, Neil & Sandra Burrows, Dave Webb 13-12.

SL Tigers were at home v La Marina for their last Southern league match and had a great result taking 8 points-4, 91 shots-81. There were some really close fought matches and for the first half it seemed that La Marina had the edge but gradually Tigers pulled back and kept going to turn the results around, Winners: Mary & Phil Lockley, Vic Mahomet 23-14, Sheila Cammack, Brian Gardiner, Jean Cooper 20-11, Marilyn Fryatt, David Blackie, Gordon Paton 20-16.

SL Leopards – BYE.